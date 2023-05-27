UrduPoint.com

Brazil To Host UN Climate Change Conference In 2025 - President

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in 2025 will be held in the city of Belem in northeastern Brazil, the country's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Friday. 

"Belem, in (the Brazilian state of) Para, was the city chosen by the UN to host COP30 in 2025.

It will be an honor for Brazil to receive representatives from all over the world in our state of Amazonia," he tweeted.

Climate change has been a key issue for Lula's administration. During his election campaign, the president vowed to fight illegal logging and protect the Amazon rainforest.

The next UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is scheduled to take place in Dubai in November.

