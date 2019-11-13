UrduPoint.com
Brazil To Host Warsaw Process Working Group On Refugee Issues In February - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 10:54 PM

The Warsaw Process Working Group, jointly led by the United States and Poland, will meet in Brazil in February to address humanitarian and refugee issues, the US Department of State Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday

"The United States, Poland, and Brazil are pleased to announce that the Warsaw Process working group on humanitarian issues and refugees will meet in Brasilia on February 5-6, 2020," the statement said.

Participants in the upcoming talks will exchange practices and experience in education and protection of children in humanitarian responses in crises in the middle East, the statement said.

During a summit on the Middle East in February, co-hosted by the United States and Poland and attended by delegates from more than 60 countries, participants created special working groups tasked with developing concrete solutions in areas such areas as counterterrorism, curbing weapons proliferation and combating cyber threats.

