Brazil to Invite Russia to November Defense Industry Show - Official

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Brazil will invite Russia to Mostra Bid Brazil, a defense industry show that will be hosted by the national capital Brasilia in November, the South American nation's secretary for defense products said on Sunday.

"We are planning the Mostra Bid Brazil exhibition for November 24-26 this year to demonstrate what Brazil is capable of. We want to send invitations to our Russian friends," Marcos Degaut said.

The official said the Brazilian Defense Ministry wanted to explore Russia's experience during a series of bilateral meetings. He spoke on the sidelines of ARMY-2020, an annual defense industry show near Moscow. It opened on Sunday and will run through September 5.