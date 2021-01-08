UrduPoint.com
Brazil To Purchase 100Mln Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine In 2021 - Health Minister

Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Brazil to Purchase 100Mln Doses of Sinovac Vaccine in 2021 - Health Minister

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Brazilian government will acquire 100 million doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac in 2021, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said, specifying that the vaccine will be produced by Brazil's Butantan Institute.

"Today [on Thursday] we signed a contract with Butantan Institute to purchase first 46 million doses by April and 54 million doses throughout the year," the minister said at a press conference.

He assured that all Sinovac vaccines that have been already in the Butantan Institute will be used for the national immunization program and distributed on an equitable and proportional basis among all Brazilian states.

According to Pazuello, Brazil also expects to receive 254 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University. These doses will be produced by Rio de Janeiro-based Oswaldo Cruz Foundation.

