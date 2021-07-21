(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will arrive in Brazil on July 28, a source in a regional government confirmed to Sputnik.

The CNN Brasil broadcaster has earlier reported that the shipment was scheduled for July 28.

"Yes, it is confirmed," the source in the government of the northeastern state of Piaui said when asked about the shipment.

Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa approved early last month the import and emergency use of the Russian vaccine with a number of restrictions. The regulator, in particular, required state governors to monitor those vaccinated and report every side effect.

The drug has been long sought by the governors of six Brazilian states, the Brazilian interregional development consortium and Brazilian lab Uniao Quimica, which is already producing the vaccine.