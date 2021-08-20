UrduPoint.com

Brazil To Send Humanitarian Aid To Haiti After Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

Brazil to Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Ministry

Brazil will send humanitarian aid to Haiti in the wake of last week's devastating earthquake, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Brazil will send humanitarian aid to Haiti in the wake of last week's devastating earthquake, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"Brazilian government decided to send a multidisciplinary humanitarian mission to Haiti on board of a cargo aircraft KC-390 Millennium of the Brazilian Armed Forces. The departure is scheduled for the next weekend," the statement read.

The humanitarian mission will include rescue teams, specializing in urban search and rescue operations.

Kits of medical supplies will also be sent, the foreign ministry added.

On August 14, a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake swept Haiti, with death toll topping 2,000 people. Over 12,000 people sustained injuries of different degrees of severity, and over 300 people are still not accounted for. Many countries, including the United States, EU members, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela sent humanitarian missions to Haiti, but up to 600,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance, according to the country's authorities.

Related Topics

Earthquake Canada Brazil United States Mexico Venezuela Haiti August Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who sha ..

UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian vision

3 minutes ago
 Senior Taliban Leader Offered Indian Diplomatic Mi ..

Senior Taliban Leader Offered Indian Diplomatic Mission to Stay in Afghanistan - ..

3 minutes ago
 FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for e ..

FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for ensuring Afghan peace

21 minutes ago
 Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo as virus surges ..

Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo as virus surges days before opening

21 minutes ago
 Kiwis will tour Pakistan as per schedule

Kiwis will tour Pakistan as per schedule

37 minutes ago
 Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

Coaches for 2021-22 domestic season announced

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.