Brazil to Take Part in Saudi-Hosted Talks on Ukraine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Brazil will participate in the meeting convened on the initiative of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the G1 news portal reported on Monday, citing the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry reportedly confirmed that the country would participate in the meeting on the situation in Ukraine in the Saudi city of Jeddah from August 5-6.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, but not Russia, the report added. The United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland and the EU confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Russia will follow the talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia to understand what goals are being set there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.