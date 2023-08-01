Open Menu

Brazil To Take Part In Saudi-Hosted Talks On Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Brazil to Take Part in Saudi-Hosted Talks on Ukraine - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Brazil will participate in the meeting convened on the initiative of Saudi Arabia to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the G1 news portal reported on Monday, citing the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry reportedly confirmed that the country would participate in the meeting on the situation in Ukraine in the Saudi city of Jeddah from August 5-6.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, but not Russia, the report added. The United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland and the EU confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Russia will follow the talks on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia to understand what goals are being set there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Egypt Jeddah Saudi Indonesia Brazil United Kingdom Poland South Africa Chile Zambia Saudi Arabia Mexico August From

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

40 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

40 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

42 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

42 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

42 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

41 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

41 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

41 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

41 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

1 hour ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World