Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The body of a tribal chief allegedly murdered deep inside the Amazon in northern Brazil will be exhumed for an autopsy, officials said Wednesday, following international outcry over his death.

Members of the Waiapi tribe gave the attorney general's office in Amapa state permission to examine the remains of Emyra Waiapi, whose body was found in a river on July 23 a day after his death.

Police were deployed to the remote region controlled by the Waiapi on Saturday to investigate the death and claims that heavily armed miners had overrun a village in the same area.

The decision to exhume the body was announced after attorney general Rodolfo Lopes met with members of the Waiapi in the capital Macapa on Wednesday.

The body will be flown by helicopter to Macapa for an autopsy on Friday.

Lopes had told reporters on Monday that it was too early to say if Emyra's death was a homicide.

A preliminary search of the village reportedly overrun by miners also had found no trace of the invaders, Lopes said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned "the tragic and reprehensible" murder and linked the indigenous leader's death to the pro-mining policies of President Jair Bolsonaro.