Brazil Under Lula da Silva to Retain Position to Reject Anti-Russian Sanctions -Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Brazil under new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will retain its principled position of rejecting unilateral anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Alexey Labetsky said.

"I am convinced that Brazil will retain its principled position of rejecting unilateral sanctions against Russia, and this is fundamentally important for us," Labetsky said.

Brazil held the second round of presidential elections on Sunday, and Lula da Silva narrowly defeated the incumbent head of state, Jair Bolsonaro.