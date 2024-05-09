Brazil Unveils Infrastructure Plan With Disaster Prevention Works
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BRASILIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday unveiled an infrastructure building plan worth 18.3 billion reals (about 3.6 billion U.S. Dollars), including 1.7 billion reals (about 334 million U.S. dollars) for disaster prevention projects.
The Growth Acceleration Program has been launched as Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul grapples with the impact of devastating storms and flooding that have left at least 100 people dead.
Some 91 cities suffering from recurring landslides have been selected to receive slope protection, based on their classification by the Federal government as having areas of high or very high risk.
"What happened in Rio Grande do Sul is a warning to all of us human beings," said Lula da Silva, referring to the natural disaster.
The plan also includes projects to improve disaster prevention, water supply, urbanization in favelas, land regularization and the upgrade of the public transit fleet.
