Brazil, US 'rolling Back' On Climate: UN Rights Chief

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

The UN's human rights chief on Thursday accused Brazil and the United States of "rolling back" on environmental protection, while praising the European Union for taking "ambitious action" to reduce emissions

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The UN's human rights chief on Thursday accused Brazil and the United States of "rolling back" on environmental protection, while praising the European Union for taking "ambitious action" to reduce emissions.

"Protection of our environment is fundamental to the enjoyment of all human rights," Michelle Bachelet told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The United States is... rolling back environmental protections, including for waterways and wetlands.

"Untreated pollutants may now be poured directly into millions of miles of streams and rivers, putting ecosystems, drinking water and human health at risk." US President Donald Trump's administration last year revoked waterway regulations adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama in a move that was widely condemned by conservationists but celebrated by farmers and developers.

Bachelet said moves to weaken fuel emission standards and decreased regulation on the oil and gas industries in the US under Trump "could also harm human rights".

The UN rights chief, the former president of Chile, also needled the US over its migration policies saying they "raise significant human rights concerns".

"Reducing the number of people trying to enter the country should not be done in disregard of asylum and migrant protections. The situation of children in detention is of particular concern," she said.

Turning to Brazil, she pointed to "significant rollbacks of policies to protect the environment and indigenous peoples' rights" under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, a climate change sceptic, has been widely criticised for easing restrictions on exploiting the Amazon's vast riches, leading to accelerated deforestation.

