Brazil Victim Of 'brutal Disinformation' On Amazon: Bolsonaro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:55 PM

Brazil victim of 'brutal disinformation' on Amazon: Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro opened the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday downplaying the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and claiming Brazil was the target of a "brutal" and "shady" international campaign to discredit it

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro opened the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday downplaying the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and claiming Brazil was the target of a "brutal" and "shady" international campaign to discredit it.

"We are victims of a most brutal disinformation campaign about the Amazon and the Brazilian wetlands. The Brazilian Amazon is known to be immensely rich. That explains the support given by international institutions to this campaign anchored on shady interests," he said in a video address to the annual assembly in New York.

