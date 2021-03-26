UrduPoint.com
Brazil Virus Deaths 'biggest Genocide In Our History'

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:56 PM

Brazil's over 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus amount to the "biggest genocide" in the Latin American country's history, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday in a scathing attack on current leader Jair Bolsonaro

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 )

"On Tuesday, 3158 people died of Covid in Brazil.

It's the biggest genocide in our history," Lula told Germany's Der Spiegel weekly, adding that Bolsonaro had lied to the Brazilian people about the pandemic.

After a corruption conviction against him was annulled earlier this month, recent opinion polls suggest that Lula is the best-placed politician to challenge far-right incumbent Bolsonaro in next year's elections.

More Stories From World

