UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Virus Toll Surges, Pope Address After 3 Months

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:38 PM

Brazil virus toll surges, Pope address after 3 months

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defiantly rallied with his supporters Sunday as the country's coronavirus death toll surged to world's fourth highest, and global fatalities hit 370,000

Braslia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defiantly rallied with his supporters Sunday as the country's coronavirus death toll surged to world's fourth highest, and global fatalities hit 370,000.

More than one million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean, around half of them in Brazil, according to an AFP tally, as the region emerged as a worsening hotspot.

The world has moving at varying speeds to lift lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs, and on Sunday many Muslims in Jerusalem and other cities flocked to newly reopened mosques.

Brazil has become the epicenter of South America's outbreak with almost 500,000 confirmed cases and nearly 28,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro, wearing no face mask, met a tightly packed throng of supporters outside the government palace in the capital Brasilia as crowd chanted "myth! myth! myth!" -- echoing his dismissal of the virus threat.

He picked up children and put them on his shoulders, and briefly mounted a police horse, while in the city of Sao Paulo his supporters fought with pro-democracy demonstrators.

Chile said Sunday it had hit 1,000 deaths after a sudden increase in the last two weeks, making it one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Latin America.

Peru has recorded 4,500 deaths, while Bolivia is set to lift containment measures on Monday -- but four of the country's nine regions said they would defy the order and extend the restrictions.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis prayed for the Amazon's "particularly vulnerable" indigenous people on Sunday in his first address to the faithful on Saint Peter's square in nearly three months.

The pope earlier said that "everything will be different" after the pandemic.

"From the great trials of humanity -- among them this pandemic -- one emerges better or worse. You don't emerge the same," he said.

Related Topics

World Police Brasilia Sao Paulo Jerusalem Same Brazil Bolivia Sunday Muslim From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian move of expellin ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Health Minister Says Country's Infant Mort ..

1 minute ago

Thousands join new US anti-racism protests as Trum ..

1 minute ago

Date for Poland's Presidential Election to Be Deci ..

1 minute ago

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Says He, H ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases near 415,000

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.