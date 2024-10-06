Brazil votes in local elections as outsider draws eyes to Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Brazilians went to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors, with eyes particularly on Sao Paulo, where a populist influencer accused of spreading disinformation is a serious candidate to govern Latin America's largest city.

The day's votes will be viewed as a measure of the forces of left and right -- embodied, respectively, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro -- as both sides hope to place as many supporters in town halls as possible.

Though Sunday's vote is just a first round, polls show that in 11 of 26 state capitals, candidates could win more than half the votes cast, negating the need for a second round on October 27.

More than 150 million Brazilians were eligible to vote Sunday, at a time when the country is experiencing record wildfires and a historic drought -- though the environment was largely absent from the debates.

In Sao Paulo, the country's economic capital, with 12 million inhabitants, an expected duel between outgoing mayor Ricardo Nunes, a Bolsonaro ally, and Lula-backed candidate Guilherme Boulos turned into a three-way battle with the emergence of outsider Pablo Marcal, a popular influencer.

A new poll of voter intentions has the three men essentially tied, with Boulos taking 29 percent and the others 26 percent each, the Datafolha institute said Saturday.

Following a campaign that saw three councillor candidates murdered in recent weeks, more than 23,000 soldiers have been deployed in 5,500 towns for added security.

Polls close at 5:00pm (2000 GMT).

Disinformation has been at the center of the campaign in Brazil, where social media platform X has been off the air since August 31, accused of propagating false news.

Marcal, a 37-year-old ultra-conservative, gained popularity particularly among supporters of the far-right Bolsonaro with his provocative style.

During one heated debate, an exasperated rival attacked him with a chair.

On Saturday, election officials temporarily suspended his Instagram account after he spread false rumors that Boulos had consumed cocaine.

Marcal has complained of judicial "persecution."

Boulos, who got a boost Saturday from Lula during a Sao Paulo rally, said after voting that "this was not a normal election." He complained of "lies" and "hatred."

Mayra Goulart, a political scientist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, told AFP that Lula was betting personally on Boulos.

"If he is elected mayor of the largest city in the country, it will be a great victory for the president," she said.

Meantime in Rio, Bolsonaro is supporting his former intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem, who hopes to prevent centrist Eduardo Paes from winning a fourth term.

