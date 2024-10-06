Brazil Votes In Local Elections As Outsider Draws Eyes To Sao Paulo
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Brazilians went to the polls Sunday to elect mayors and councillors, with eyes particularly on Sao Paulo, where a populist influencer accused of spreading disinformation is a serious candidate to govern Latin America's largest city.
The day's votes will be viewed as a measure of the forces of left and right -- embodied, respectively, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro -- as both sides hope to place as many supporters in town halls as possible.
Though Sunday's vote is just a first round, polls show that in 11 of 26 state capitals, candidates could win more than half the votes cast, negating the need for a second round on October 27.
More than 150 million Brazilians were eligible to vote Sunday, at a time when the country is experiencing record wildfires and a historic drought -- though the environment was largely absent from the debates.
In Sao Paulo, the country's economic capital, with 12 million inhabitants, an expected duel between outgoing mayor Ricardo Nunes, a Bolsonaro ally, and Lula-backed candidate Guilherme Boulos turned into a three-way battle with the emergence of outsider Pablo Marcal, a popular influencer.
A new poll of voter intentions has the three men essentially tied, with Boulos taking 29 percent and the others 26 percent each, the Datafolha institute said Saturday.
Following a campaign that saw three councillor candidates murdered in recent weeks, more than 23,000 soldiers have been deployed in 5,500 towns for added security.
Polls close at 5:00pm (2000 GMT).
Disinformation has been at the center of the campaign in Brazil, where social media platform X has been off the air since August 31, accused of propagating false news.
Marcal, a 37-year-old ultra-conservative, gained popularity particularly among supporters of the far-right Bolsonaro with his provocative style.
During one heated debate, an exasperated rival attacked him with a chair.
On Saturday, election officials temporarily suspended his Instagram account after he spread false rumors that Boulos had consumed cocaine.
Marcal has complained of judicial "persecution."
Boulos, who got a boost Saturday from Lula during a Sao Paulo rally, said after voting that "this was not a normal election." He complained of "lies" and "hatred."
Mayra Goulart, a political scientist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, told AFP that Lula was betting personally on Boulos.
"If he is elected mayor of the largest city in the country, it will be a great victory for the president," she said.
Meantime in Rio, Bolsonaro is supporting his former intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem, who hopes to prevent centrist Eduardo Paes from winning a fourth term.
lg-raa-ll/app/mel/bbk/st
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: Scotland v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores5 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike hits car factory in Syria: monitor2 hours ago
-
Oct 7 protests in Germany as Scholz condemns anti-Semitism2 hours ago
-
One dead in shooting attack in southern Israel: police, emergency services2 hours ago
-
Kaur leads India to victory over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup2 hours ago
-
Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open3 hours ago
-
Rwanda to start Marburg vaccinations3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Kaur leads India to victory over Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup3 hours ago
-
Flash flooding kills three in northern Thailand3 hours ago
-
Weary Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 163 hours ago
-
Juventus held by Cagliari after late penalty drama4 hours ago