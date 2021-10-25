Brazil water shortage fears people for drought

As water levels plunged in Brazil, millions of people in the country's most populous city are about to run out of water

As water levels plunged in Brazil, millions of people in the country's most populous city are about to run out of water.

Jaguari dam, which is part of the Cantareira System responsible for providing water to the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo.

Nowadays the dam is operating with 30% of the volume of its capacity.

Climate change is resulting in increasingly extreme weather patterns, whether it be drought or extreme rain events, or rising sea levels that threaten seaside communities.