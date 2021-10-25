UrduPoint.com

Brazil Water Shortage Fears People For Drought

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:16 PM

As water levels plunged in Brazil, millions of people in the country's most populous city are about to run out of water

VIRGEM, BRAZIL - Oct 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :As water levels plunged in Brazil, millions of people in the country's most populous city are about to run out of water.

Jaguari dam, which is part of the Cantareira System responsible for providing water to the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo.

Nowadays the dam is operating with 30% of the volume of its capacity.

Climate change is resulting in increasingly extreme weather patterns, whether it be drought or extreme rain events, or rising sea levels that threaten seaside communities.

More Stories From World

