Brazil Will Not Receive EU Observer Mission At Presidential Election In October - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Brazil Will Not Receive EU Observer Mission at Presidential Election in October - Court

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Union and Brazil have failed to agree on the composition of the  election observer mission for the presidential elections in October, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said on Wednesday.

"In the course of a preliminary discussion with EU representatives, the TSE identified non-compliance with all necessary conditions to establish a multilateral election observation mission, which include an arrival of dozens of technical specialists and different issues, connected with the electoral system," the TSE said in a statement.

The statement specified that if need and interest of the both sides are confirmed in the coming months, the EU presence may be organized "in a limited technical format.

"

The missions of the Organization of American States, the parliamentary institution of the Mercosur South American trade bloc, and the electoral network of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries will observe the elections in Brazil on October 2, 2022, the TSE also said.

The issue of participation of the Carter Center, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations is under discussion, the statement added.

Brazilians will go to the polls in October to elect the president, the vice president and the parliament.

