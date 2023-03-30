Brazil Will Not Sign Summit for Democracy Declaration Against Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Brazilian government refused to sign the final declaration of the Summit for Democracy, in which the participating countries condemn Russia's actions against Ukraine, the Globo newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the diplomatic source, the government of the Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that it does not agree with the use of the summit to condemn Russia's actions, the newspaper reported.