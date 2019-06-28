UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Bromance: All Smiles As Trump, Bolsonaro Meet

Fri 28th June 2019

US President Donald Trump might have infamously fallen "in love" with North Korea's leader, but he seemed to have room in his heart for another during a meeting Friday with Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro

Right-wing leader Bolsonaro has often been compared to the US leader and even nicknamed the "Trump of the tropics".

And the two leaders had nothing but praise for each other during face-to-face talks, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka -- a reunion of sorts after their first meeting in March at the White House.

"He is a special man, doing very well, very much loved by the people of Brazil," Trump said, smiling broadly.

For his part, Bolsonaro told the US president: "I have been a great admirer of you for quite some time, even before your election.

" "I support Trump, I support the United States, I support your re-election," he added.

The Brazilian ex-army captain may be a relatively rare ally for Trump at a G20 meeting expected to be one of the most fractious in years with disputes over trade, climate change and middle East tensions on the agenda.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro is considered a climate change sceptic, and the Brazilian also subscribes to the US leader's love of social media.

He immortalised their encounter in a photo posted on his official Twitter account, showing him posing alongside Trump in the US leader's characteristic pose: a jaunty thumbs up.

