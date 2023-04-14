Brazilian, Chinese Leaders Call Peace Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

Brazil and China believe that negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and more countries should play a constructive role in its settlement, according to a joint statement made after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Brazil and China believe that negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and more countries should play a constructive role in its settlement, according to a joint statement made after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian president was on an official visit to China from April 11-14, meeting with high-ranking Chinese officials and signing of dozens of deals with Beijing on agriculture, science, culture, education, innovation, among other things.

"The parties agree that a dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis and all efforts conducive to the peace settlement of the crisis should be encouraged and endorsed," the statement read.

The two leaders also agreed to continue discussions on the issue and urged more countries to play a constructive role in efforts to reach political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Similar ideas on the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine are presented in a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" released by Beijing in late February. The document also underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries and the cessation of hostilities, while criticizing unilateral sanctions, saying that they do not contribute to the settlement of the crisis.