UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Company Asks Health Watchdog To Authorize Emergency Use Of Sputnik V - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:50 AM

Brazilian Company Asks Health Watchdog to Authorize Emergency Use of Sputnik V - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica has asked the national Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) to allow the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, media reported.

If such a permit is issued, Brazil may get 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine, the G1 news outlet reported on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases - about 8.4 million - after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased patients - over 208,000 - following the United States.

Related Topics

India World Russia Company Brazil United States March May Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in international meeting to devel ..

7 hours ago

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 ..

7 hours ago

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

8 hours ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

8 hours ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.