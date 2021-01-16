Brazilian Company Asks Health Watchdog to Authorize Emergency Use of Sputnik V - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica has asked the national Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) to allow the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, media reported.

If such a permit is issued, Brazil may get 10 million doses of the Russian vaccine, the G1 news outlet reported on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 93.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil comes third in terms of the number of confirmed cases - about 8.4 million - after the United States and India, as well as second in terms of the deceased patients - over 208,000 - following the United States.