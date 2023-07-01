Open Menu

Brazilian Court Bans Bolsonaro From Running For President Until 2030 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Brazilian Court Bans Bolsonaro From Running for President Until 2030 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for president until 2030, media reported on Friday.

The decision was taken by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court with five votes in favor and two against, pulling the politician out of the next presidential race in 2026, Brazilian news portal UOL reported.

Bolsonaro said that he is "not dead" politically and plans to appeal to the court, local media reports said.

The clash between the former president and the judiciary was triggered by Bolsonaro's repeated attacks on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.

Related Topics

Dead Superior Brazil Media From Race Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

10 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From World