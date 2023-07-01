Brazilian Court Bans Bolsonaro From Running for President Until 2030 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for president until 2030, media reported on Friday.

The decision was taken by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court with five votes in favor and two against, pulling the politician out of the next presidential race in 2026, Brazilian news portal UOL reported.

Bolsonaro said that he is "not dead" politically and plans to appeal to the court, local media reports said.

The clash between the former president and the judiciary was triggered by Bolsonaro's repeated attacks on Brazil's electronic voting system that was introduced in the country in 1996 and has been the only voting method since then.