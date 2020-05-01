UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Court Gives Bolsonaro 48 Hours To Release COVID-19 Test Results - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Brazilian Court Gives Bolsonaro 48 Hours to Release COVID-19 Test Results - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A court in Brazil has ruled that President Jair Bolsonaro release the results of his coronavirus tests within two days, Brazilian media reported on Friday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, Federal judge Ana Lucia Petri Betto has requested "results of all tests that the president has undergone."

The results have to be provided within 48 hours, with each day beyond the deadline punishable with a fine of 5,000 reais ($911).

The ruling reportedly came in response to a petition published in the Sao Paulo official bulletin.

In March, Bolsonaro traveled to the United States with a delegation of which 20 members later tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brazilian president himself has undergone several tests, but has consistently rejected testing positive.

Should the court order reveal that he in fact was infected and concealed it, the president, who so far felt free to breach social distancing and actively communicated with people on public, can be held liable to the point of impeachment. 

More than 85,000 cases of coronavirus infection and close to 6,000 related death have been confirmed in Brazil as of Friday.

Related Topics

Fine Sao Paulo Brazil United States March Media All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 1, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s efforts to combat COVID-19 guided by com ..

9 hours ago

First shipment of urgent aid for UKâ€™s healthcare ..

9 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED33.6 billion in five sessions

10 hours ago

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.