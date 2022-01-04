UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Until January 21 - Reports

January 04, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Companies from Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Brazil will suspend operations until January 21, local media reported.

The G1 portal reported that the "temporary and voluntary" suspension of the cruise lines' services means that they will not accept new passengers on the ships.

Those who are already at sea will complete their routes.

Over the weekend, local sanitary regulator Anvisa stopped shipping on two of the five Brazilian liners currently in operation due to the detection of dozens of COVID-19 cases on board. In connection with these facts, the regulator recognized the boarding of new passengers as undesirable and recommended that cruises in Brazil be suspended.

