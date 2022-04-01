Brazilian Defense Minister Resigns Paving Way for Vice Presidential Bid

Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto officially resigned to join the election campaign of the incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro, a possible stepping stone to the office of a vice-president during the upcoming elections

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto officially resigned to join the election campaign of the incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro, a possible stepping stone to the office of a vice-president during the upcoming elections.

Braga Netto was appointed as special advisor to Bolsonaro's inner cabinet after his resignation, according to a decree.

Experts believe he may propose his candidacy for the post of vice president in the presidential election scheduled for October 2, 2022.

The government said that Gen. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira will replace Braga Netto as head of the defense ministry.

Brazilians will go to the polls in October to elect the president, the vice president and the parliament. Right-wing Bolsonaro has been actively campaigning on social media and has 1.3 million subscribers on Telegram.