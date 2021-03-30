Brazilian Defense Minister Resigns - Statement

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva has resigned, according to an official announcement on the Defense Ministry's website.

"I am grateful to the president of the republic, to whom I have been completely devoted for more than two years of service, for the opportunity to serve the country as minister of defense," the statement said.

"During this period, I have retained the Armed Forces as a government institution," the statement said.