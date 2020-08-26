UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Defense Ministry Says Cooperation With Russia In Antarctic Development Possible

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:30 AM

Brazilian Defense Ministry Says Cooperation With Russia in Antarctic Development Possible

KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The Brazilian Defense Ministry considers it possible to cooperate with Russia in shipbuilding in the development of Antarctica, the ministry's Commercial Promotion Department director Luis Antonio Duizit Brito told Sputnik.

"In shipbuilding, we have the possibility to cooperate for a long period, because we have shipyards, but sometimes we do not have technologies for certain areas, for example, for the Antarctic zone, and you specialize in cold zones," he said at the Army 2020 forum.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum is being held on August 23-29 at the Patriot convention and exhibition center of Russia's Armed Forces, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official news agency of the forum.

