UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Delegation To Attend Russia's Army 2020 Forum In August - Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:50 AM

Brazilian Delegation to Attend Russia's Army 2020 Forum in August - Sources

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) A Brazilian government delegation will attend the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, to be held in the Moscow Region in late August, sources in the Brazilian government told Sputnik.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will be held on August 23-29, 2020. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.

The main program of the forum will take place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, at the Kubinka airfield, at the Alabino training ground, near Lake Komsomolskoye, as well as in military districts.

Related Topics

Army Moscow August Congress 2020 From Government Industry

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

5 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

6 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

6 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

6 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

6 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.