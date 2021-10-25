Brazilian Embassy in Sudan Plans to Remain Closed Due to New Coup

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Brazilian Embassy in Sudan announced on Monday its intention to remain closed for the foreseeable future due to a new coup attempt in the northeast African country.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Information confirmed that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was placed under house arrest by security forces. Several ministers from Sudan's highest authority, the transitional Sovereign Council, were also arrested. Hundreds of people took to the streets of Khartoum to protest the coup. According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, at least 12 people were injured as soldiers opened fire on the protesters.

"Due to recent events in Sudan, the Brazilian Embassy, including the consular department, will remain closed until further notice," the diplomatic mission wrote on the official website.

In April, 2019 the country witnessed another military coup prompted by rallies over an economic crisis and subsequent decline in living standards. Then-Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was overthrown by the army and later imprisoned.

In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced they had prevented an attempt at a military coup in the country. Most of the participants were arrested. The prime minister said the attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities said the attempt was organized by the supporters of al-Bashir.