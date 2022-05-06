UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Energy Company Petrobras Says Net Profit Surged To $8.6Bln In Q1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Brazilian state-owned oil and gas company Petrobras made a net profit of $8.648 billion in the first quarter, a 43-fold increase from last year, the company said.

Revenue for the first three months of the year reached $27.189 billion, up 1.7 times year on year.

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased 1.7 times to $14.961 billion.

As of March 31, the company's total debt was $40.072 billion.

The company's shares on the New York Stock Exchange rose by 2.56% in pre-market trading.

Petrobras is an energy company that was founded in 1953 and operates primarily in Brazil.

