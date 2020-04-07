Brazilian Energy Minister Confirms Participation in G20 Meeting to Discuss Oil Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque confirmed on Monday his participation in the meeting of G20 oil ministers this week to discuss ways to stabilize oil markets reportedly set to take place on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Financial Times newspaper reported, citing Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol, that the meeting of G20 energy ministers devoted to the situation on the global oil market would take place on April 10.

According to the Brazilian Energy Ministry, Albuquerque accepted the invitation of Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud to take part in the meeting during their phone talks.

After the OPEC+ member states failed to come to an agreement about the oil deal's future on March 6, restrictions on crude production have been lifted since April 1. Together with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it caused the prices to fluctuate dramatically down to multi-year lows over the past several weeks, with the price slightly over $33 a barrel as of Monday.