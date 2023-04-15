UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Ex-President Bolsonaro Summoned To Testify About January Coup Attempt - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The Federal Supreme Court of Brazil has given former president Jair Bolsonaro 10 days to testify about his alleged involvement in a January coup attempt, Brazilian media reported on Friday.

"I order the Federal Police to proceed with the hearing of Jair Messias Bolsonaro, within a maximum period of 10 days, and the Prosecutor's Office must be notified in advance of the scheduled day to attend the testimony, if necessary," Supreme Federal Court justice Alexandre de Moraes was quoted as saying by the G1 news portal.

Bolsonaro faces accusations of having incited post-election unrest that culminated in the storming of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace by thousands of his supporters on January 8 in scenes that were widely compared to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Months before the attack, Bolsonaro voiced doubts about Brazil's electronic voting machines, saying without evidence that the system was vulnerable to tampering. He is also under investigation for his dealings as president.

Lawyers representing Bolsonaro have reportedly denied there was any evidence that he committed a crime related to riots.

