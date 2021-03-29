UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Foreign Minister Resigns Over Vaccine Shortage Criticism - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

Brazilian Foreign Minister Resigns Over Vaccine Shortage Criticism - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo has tendered his resignation amid rising criticism over what is perceived to be diplomatic failure to secure coronavirus vaccines as the country is grappling with supply shortages, Brazil's O Globo news reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the minister notified his staff about the decision and sent a letter of resignation to president Jair Bolsonaro, saying he does not want to create problems for the government. There has been no official confirmation of the fact yet.

O Globo stated that the parliament has earlier accused Araujo of making political choices that sabotaged Brazil's vaccine procurement efforts. The news speculated that the former minister's strong affinity with former US President Donald Trump and harsh remarks against China were part of the reason why the country had little success in securing vaccine shipments.

The country's diplomats told O Globo that Araujo's resignation could become the first step towards a total transformation of the country's foreign policy, especially concerning relations with such key partners, as the USA, China, the EU and Argentina.

Brazil is currently facing the biggest crisis since the start of the pandemic. On Saturday, the country registered an all-time high of 3,650 deaths and 100,158 infections. Brazil is now second only to the US in terms of coronavirus cases and fatalities, with a total of over 12.5 million registered infections and over 312,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

USA China Parliament Trump Argentina Brazil Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministers, officials and experts address ambassado ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 14th edition of Art Dubai

18 minutes ago

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

48 minutes ago

UAE commences COVID-19 vaccine production with Hay ..

48 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

48 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.