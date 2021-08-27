UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Foreign Minister To Visit Russia In Late November - Source

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca will pay an official visit to Russia in late November, a ministry source told Sputnik on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca will pay an official visit to Russia in late November, a ministry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"[The visit will take place] between November 29 and December 1," the source said.

The preparations for the trip are underway, they added.

Franca's visit will follow a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled to be held in Brazil on October 25-26.

