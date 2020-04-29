UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Government Prolongs Entry Ban For Foreigners For 30 Days Amid COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Brazilian Government Prolongs Entry Ban for Foreigners for 30 Days Amid COVID-19 - Reports

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Brazilian government has extended the ban on the arrival of foreigners in the country for additional 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official gazette of the Brazilian government said on Tuesday.

According to the gazette, the ban applies to citizens of all countries arriving to Brazil by air.

The entry ban was initially introduced on March 30.

Brazil has so far registered 66,501 COVID-19 cases and 4,543 fatalities. Meanwhile, 31,142 people fully recovered.

Related Topics

Brazil March All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Directorate of Public Works completes 76 p ..

35 minutes ago

Exceptional precautionary measures to deal with Pe ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Jewellery Group announces high sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED32.5 bn in three successive ses ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs, Industrial and Commercial Bank of C ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.