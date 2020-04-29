Brazilian Government Prolongs Entry Ban for Foreigners for 30 Days Amid COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Brazilian government has extended the ban on the arrival of foreigners in the country for additional 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official gazette of the Brazilian government said on Tuesday.

According to the gazette, the ban applies to citizens of all countries arriving to Brazil by air.

The entry ban was initially introduced on March 30.

Brazil has so far registered 66,501 COVID-19 cases and 4,543 fatalities. Meanwhile, 31,142 people fully recovered.