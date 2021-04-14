Brazilian Governors to Seek Government Response on Sputnik V Imports Through Court

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Governors of Brazil's northeastern states intend to appeal to the Supreme Court if they do not receive a response from the national drug regulator Anvisa on the delays in import approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Piaui state governor Wellington Dias announced on Tuesday.

"We continue to fight for the approval of the Sputinik V vaccine by Anvisa. The vaccine has been approved for use in more than 50 countries and proved its effectiveness. If Anvisa does not justify or detail the reasons for the delay for the approval, we will go to the Supreme Federal Court," Dias tweeted.

So far, nine Brazilian states requested the national drug regulator to approve the import of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro discussed over the phone the registration, shipments and production of Sputnik V in the country. Brazil's drug regulator Anvisa also announced that its officials will visit the vaccine's production site in Russia to collect the data for assessing its use and import in Brazil.

Brazil currently uses three coronavirus vaccines ” those developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The country is ranked third after the US and India by the total number of those who tested positive for coronavirus with a total of 13,482,023 people.