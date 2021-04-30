UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Brazilian Health Minister Says Sure Medicines Regulator Can Resist Pressure Over Sputnik V

Brazilian medical regulator Anvisa is certain to be able to withstand external and internal pressures, which are linked to the assessment of a coronavirus vaccine, Marcelo Queiroga, Brazilian health minister, said Friday, following Anvisa's rejection of Russia's Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Brazilian medical regulator Anvisa is certain to be able to withstand external and internal pressures, which are linked to the assessment of a coronavirus vaccine, Marcelo Queiroga, Brazilian health minister, said Friday, following Anvisa's rejection of Russia's Sputnik V.

Anvisa's Collegiate board on Tuesday unanimously rejected a regional government request to import the Russian-made vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said it believes the decision may be "politically motivated," citing a US Department of Health report that the United States had attempted to persuade Brazil not to use Sputnik V.

"The regulatory authority Anvisa is made up of technical experts and it can resist these external pressures and internal pressures, pressures which are normal in a democratic state, particularly when we are facing a pandemic such as this one," Queiroga said at a WHO press briefing.

"[Brazilian President] Mr Jair Bolsonaro has spoken with [Russian President] Mr Vladimir Putin and with China, they are nations that we are friendly with, and as soon as they approved, we can include them in our immunization program," Queiroga added.

