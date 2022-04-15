UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports Of Kinder Products Over Salmonella

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa Bans Imports of Kinder Products Over Salmonella

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said it had banned the imports of Kinder products over the outbreak of salmonella.

"Anvisa has published a decision that prohibits the commercialization, distribution, imports and use of Kinder branded products that have become a matter of risk. This measure applies to the Ferrero products (made) in Belgium," the regulator said in a statement.

Anvisa stressed that Brazil had not imported these products but the organization decided to take preventive measures.

Last week, the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the food Chain (FASFC) temporarily shut down the factory of Italian confectionery company Ferrero in Arlon over a wave of salmonella cases. The agency recalled all products made in Arlon, which include Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi and Kinder Schoko-Bons.

Related Topics

Company Arlon Brazil Belgium All Mini

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th April 2022

54 seconds ago
 Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

9 hours ago
 OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use ..

OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use of Chemicals Disinformation - ..

9 hours ago
 Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

9 hours ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.