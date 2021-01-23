Brazilian Indigenous Leaders Sue Bolsonaro Over Alleged Crimes Against Humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Two Brazilian indigenous tribal leaders have accused President Jair Bolsonaro of committing crimes against humanity in an attempt to pillage the Amazon rainforest, media said.

French lawyer William Bourdon lodged the complaint with the Hague-based International Criminal Court on Friday on behalf of Kayapo leader Raoni Metuktire and Surui leader Almir Surui, the French newspaper Le Monde reported.

The leaders say Bolsonaro's plan to get rich off their land had led to murders, extermination, forced relocation, slavery and persecution of indigenous Amazon tribes. They say only the international community could bring the right-wing president to his senses.

Bolsonaro won presidency in 2018 with a strong support of Brazil's agricultural lobby and has been pushing for more development of the pristine rainforest, including logging, mining, and oil and gas production.