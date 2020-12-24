Brazilian Institute Discusses CoronaVac Vaccine Distribution With Latin American Countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Brazilian state-run biological research center Butantan Institute is negotiating with Latin American countries on distribution of the Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, Butantan Director Dimas Covas said.

Brazil became the first country where phase 3 clinical trials of the CoronaVac vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Chinese company Sinovac, was completed. On December 9, the Butantan Institute began producing the CoronaVac vaccine in cooperation with Sinovac. The Brazilian government plans to produce 40 million doses of the vaccine by January.

"There are contracts at the signing stage, the most advanced [contract] is with Argentina which we will sign this or next week, at the same time there are other contracts under discussion with Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador and Honduras," Covas said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The director added that the Butantan would make an offer to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) through a tender.

Talking about the efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine, Covas explained that the minimum level required by the World Health Organization (WHO) is that it should be higher than 50 percent. The CoronaVac reached that efficacy rate, which is enough to enable it to require registration of the vaccine.

However, the exact result of phase 3 trials cannot be released now because Sinovac would have to consolidate the data of trials conducted in Turkey, Indonesia and Brazil, Butantan said.