Brazilian Justice Ministry to Open Weapons Procurement Office in Washington - Reports

The Brazilian Justice Ministry will open an office in Washington to procure weapons, uniforms, and vehicles for maintaining order in the country, and necessary ordinance is at the final stage of preparation, the O Globo newspaper reported on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Brazilian Justice Ministry will open an office in Washington to procure weapons, uniforms, and vehicles for maintaining order in the country, and necessary ordinance is at the final stage of preparation, the O Globo newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, Brazil will first launch a pilot project, sending a temporary team to the United States. The future office is said to also be finding security courses for Brazilians.

The country's officials think the initiative will allow to save 40 percent of funds in comparison to purchasing equipment within the country.