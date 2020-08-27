UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Justice Ministry To Open Weapons Procurement Office In Washington - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:11 PM

Brazilian Justice Ministry to Open Weapons Procurement Office in Washington - Reports

The Brazilian Justice Ministry will open an office in Washington to procure weapons, uniforms, and vehicles for maintaining order in the country, and necessary ordinance is at the final stage of preparation, the O Globo newspaper reported on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Brazilian Justice Ministry will open an office in Washington to procure weapons, uniforms, and vehicles for maintaining order in the country, and necessary ordinance is at the final stage of preparation, the O Globo newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, Brazil will first launch a pilot project, sending a temporary team to the United States. The future office is said to also be finding security courses for Brazilians.

The country's officials think the initiative will allow to save 40 percent of funds in comparison to purchasing equipment within the country.

Related Topics

Washington Vehicles Brazil United States

Recent Stories

New Airborne Radar for Russian Helicopters to Be T ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns school opening case ..

2 minutes ago

India, China Reaffirm Commitment to Complete Troop ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Matches $6Mln in Citizen Donations for Beir ..

2 minutes ago

Model court awards life imprisonment to murder con ..

5 minutes ago

CDA demolishes several illegal structures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.