BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The second phase of a massive operation, dubbed Flashback, is underway across 11 of Brazil's states against the country's largest criminal network, the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security said on Tuesday.

The operation is a joint effort by the Justice Ministry, the Prosecutor's Office of the western Alagoas state and the Federal police, as stated in the press release.

"On Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security is partaking in the second phase of Operation Flashback, launched to fight the core of the PCC organization. The action is conducted across 11 states," the ministry said.

According to the press release, the operation involves around 1,000 police officers, mobilized to conduct searches and arrests under more than 200 warrants, the majority of them in Alagaos.

The operation's first phase was carried out last November, resulting in arrests of 81 people.

The PCC takes roots in prisons of Sao Paulo, where back in the 1990s it emerged as a movement pursuing to protect inmates from the arbitrariness of prison authorities. It did not take the group long to evolve into a large organization, specializing in drug trafficking.

The network was behind the mass violent unrest in Sao Paulo in 2006, which resulted in the death of close to 500 civilians and 50 law enforcement officers and paralyzed Brazil's most populous city for days.