Brazilian Leader To Return To Work On Wednesday After Bout Of Pneumonia - Reports

Published March 29, 2023

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will return to work on Wednesday after going down with pneumonia last week, the G1 news portal reported, citing the president's communications secretary, Paulo Pimenta.

The president will stay in his official residence at the Palacio da Alvorada, where he has been recovering from the disease, until Wednesday, according to G1.

Last week, the Brazilian president decided to postpone his visit to China by one day, until Sunday, as he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. However, on Saturday, Lula once again pushed back his trip even though his health had improved.

A new date for the Brazilian president's visit to Beijing has not yet been set. The trip was supposed to be Lula's first official visit to China since his assumption of office for a second term in January.

