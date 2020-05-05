UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Ministry Of Health Updates COVID-19 Daily Statistics Adding 2,558 New Cases

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The Brazilian Ministry of Health has corrected the COVID-19 case total in the country just hours after releasing a daily statistical update, adding 2,558 new positive tests.

Earlier on Monday evening, the Ministry of Health announced that 4,075 new positive tests had been recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the overall case total to 105,222.

However, in a post on Twitter hours later, the ministry updated these statistics, adding additional cases.

"We are updating the data for coronavirus at 20:00 [local time, 23:00 GMT on Monday] - 107,780 confirmed cases, 7,321 deaths," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that 45,815 people have recovered.

As a result of this update, the total number of new cases observed over the preceding 24 hours has risen to 6,633.

Additionally, the number of deaths announced over the past day has risen from 263 to 296.

On Sunday, Brazilian public health authorities registered 4,588 new cases of the disease and 275 deaths. On the same day, hundreds of Brazilians held a demonstration in the country's capital, Brasilia, in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under criticism for his handling of the epidemiological crisis.

