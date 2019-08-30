UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian MMA Champ Issues Plea Over Amazon Fires

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

Brazilian MMA champ issues plea over Amazon fires

Brazilian MMA champion Jessica Andrade urged swift action to douse the fires burning out of control in the Amazon rainforest on Friday as she prepared for her UFC strawweight title defence

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Brazilian MMA champion Jessica Andrade urged swift action to douse the fires burning out of control in the Amazon rainforest on Friday as she prepared for her UFC strawweight title defence.

Andrade, 27, who will face China's Zhang Weili in Shenzhen on Saturday, will enter the cage in a traditional tribal headdress to highlight the plight of Brazil's indigenous regions.

Tens of thousands of fires have been set this year in the world's largest rainforest, setting off a global outcry over conservation and environmental concerns.

"Not enough is being done. We need to preserve our natural environment," Andrade said in southern China.

"We have so many natural riches and it seems as though we are letting them be destroyed. This has to stop. The lands and the indigenous people seem to have no protection and we must listen to their voices." Andrade said she hoped to draw attention to the problems facing Brazil's tribal population, including the loss of traditional lands and native species.

"I do this now as it is a way of bringing my people with me, and my culture," she said.

"It makes me feel very proud and of course this is part of my character.

"My goal now is to give exposure to the native people of Brazil and the issues they are being forced to face. They need to have a voice." Andrade traces her family's heritage back into the forests of Brazil through her fraternal great grandmother, who was captured as a native bride.

"My grandmother told me the story that her own mother was caught with a lasso in forest and that's how she became part of my family," Andrade said.

"We are Italian also and we are Portuguese and we are quite mixed, which is very Brazilian. I am only just now exploring the indigenous side of my family and I think it is the same with many people in Brazil.

"We all have a strong connection to the land from which we come."Andrade has established a 20-6 record as she has climbed to the top of the UFC's ranks. The sixth-ranked Zhang (19-1) is the first Chinese fighter to get a title shot with the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation.

"I have a stage now as world champion and I am thankful that I am able to use it," said Andrade.

Related Topics

World China Shenzhen Same Brazil Family All From Top

Recent Stories

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) observ ..

2 minutes ago

All Pakistan Private Schools, Colleges Association ..

2 minutes ago

Dorian to become major hurricane as it targets Flo ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir freedom movement to succeed: Ghulam Sarwar ..

6 minutes ago

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) ..

6 minutes ago

Artists, employees of Lok Virsa organize rally to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.