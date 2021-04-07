Brazilian Officials Intend To Visit Sputnik V Vaccine Plant In Russia - President
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:10 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Brazilian officials intend to visit a Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine plant in Russia, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil.
The tv channel said there would be a meeting Wednesday to clarify the details of the visit.
Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation Tuesday.