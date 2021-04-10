Brazilian Officials to Inspect Production of Sputnik V in Russia Next Week - Regulator

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Officials of Brazilian national sanitary inspection agency Anvisa will visit a production facility of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Russia next week, Anvisa said on Friday.

"Next week, Anvisa begins inspection of the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia.

The purpose of the trip is to collect the missing data on the production of the vaccine, which is important both for assessing its use and for importing it into Brazil," the statement says.

The regulator clarified that its employees would visit two factories: one responsible for production (the inspection will take place from April 15 to 21) and one responsible for the final stage and packaging (from April 19 to 23).