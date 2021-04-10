UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Officials To Inspect Production Of Sputnik V In Russia Next Week - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Brazilian Officials to Inspect Production of Sputnik V in Russia Next Week - Regulator

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Officials of Brazilian national sanitary inspection agency Anvisa will visit a production facility of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Russia next week, Anvisa said on Friday.

"Next week, Anvisa begins inspection of the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia.

The purpose of the trip is to collect the missing data on the production of the vaccine, which is important both for assessing its use and for importing it into Brazil," the statement says.

The regulator clarified that its employees would visit two factories: one responsible for production (the inspection will take place from April 15 to 21) and one responsible for the final stage and packaging (from April 19 to 23).

Related Topics

Russia Visit Brazil April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

2 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

2 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.