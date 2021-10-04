UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Oil Giant Pays $853Mln Fine In Corruption Case - Petrobras

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Brazilian Oil Giant Pays $853Mln Fine In Corruption Case - Petrobras

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Brazilian state-owned Petrobras oil company has paid $853.2 million in fines to the United States and Brazilian authorities, following a corruption investigation into its senior management as part of the non-prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor's Office, the company said on Monday.

The so-called Operation car Wash, carried out in 2014 by the Brazilian authorities, revealed that certain Petrobras executives had been engaged in a money-laundering scheme. In 2018, the company signed a non-prosecution agreement with the DOJ and the Brazilian authorities, under which the company pledged to participate in a compliance program, internal control and anti-corruption procedure enhancements, as well as pay a $853.2 million fine to the US and Brazilian authorities.

"Pursuant to the coordinated agreements with DOJ and the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Petrobras paid US$ 853.2 million (10% as a criminal fine to DOJ, 10% as a civil fine to the SEC, and 80% for payments to the Brazilian authorities), committed to continue to improve its internal controls and compliance program, and agreed to cooperate with US agencies, including by submitting annual reports to DOJ," Petrobras said in a statement.

The Brazilian company had "to enhance its integrity program and self-reporting to DOJ during the agreement's three-year term" and has "fully complied with the agreement," the press release said.

"Since 2018, Petrobras has continued to improve the effectiveness of its internal controls and consolidate structural and governance changes by strengthening its culture of ethics, integrity, and transparency," the company said.

The anti-corruption investigation into the Petrobras money-laundering case began in 2014. The company's senior management was accused of signing contracts and receiving a commission of 3% of the contract amount. These funds were later used to bribe politicians and officials. According to the Brazilian authorities, through overpricing and bribes, the participants in the money-laundering scheme gained up to $3.8 billion.

Related Topics

Corruption Exchange Company Oil Fine Car United States Criminals 2018 Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

22 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

22 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

52 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court voids decision of constable's reinst ..

Supreme Court voids decision of constable's reinstatement

3 minutes ago
 Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked ..

Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked by regional divergences:WTO

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.