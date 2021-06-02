UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Opposition Calls For Demonstrations Against Bolsonaro's 2022 Bid - Politician

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:09 PM

Brazilian Opposition Calls for Demonstrations Against Bolsonaro's 2022 Bid - Politician

The Brazilian opposition has called for demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro's candidature for the 2022 presidential elections, Magno Francisco, who represents left-leaning national directory of Popular Unity (UP), told Sputnik

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Brazilian opposition has called for demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro's candidature for the 2022 presidential elections, Magno Francisco, who represents left-leaning national directory of Popular Unity (UP), told Sputnik.

"On the 29th, a new cycle of struggles to overthrow the Bolsonaro government has started," Francisco said, adding that the objective is to gather millions of protesters, surpassing the hundreds of thousands who took to the streets last Saturday.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2011), a more than likely candidate and favorite in the polls, repeated on several occasions that he is eager to tour the country and listen to the wishes of the population regarding vaccination against COVID-19. However, various social movements' members think it is not possible to wait for the electoral year to start protesting against Bolsonaro. That is why these people have formed a group "Povo na rua fora Bolsonaro," or "People to the streets, Bolsonaro out."

"Some sectors advocate that we would have to wait for 2022 [to go out on the streets] when everyone is vaccinated, but transferring the solution to the chaotic situation we will live in till 2022 is a gigantic error.

We have no guarantee that the country's political process will be normal, as Bolsonaro has dictatorial tics," Francisco said in an interview.

Francisco said while the example of Colombia gripped by nationwide protests is inspiring, he recalled that last year, during the pandemic, Brazil also went through various anti-racist and anti-fascist protests that contributed to curbing of the pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations.

"The struggles of the peoples of Chile and Colombia are expressions of popular dissatisfaction with neoliberal measures; in Brazil, Bolsonaro's proto-fascism is combined with neoliberalism that wants to reissue Pinochet's Chile," the UP leader warns.

The May 29 demonstrations against Bolsonaro were promoted, above all, by members of this party and some social movements such as the Popular Brazil Front, mainly made up of the representatives of the Workers' Party; the Fearless People front with the members of Socialism and Freedom Party; and the Forum in Defense of Democratic Rights and Freedoms. The organizers of demonstrations are holding several assemblies and meetings this week to choose the next date, but at the moment it has already been decided that the next protest act against the government will be held before the end of June.

Related Topics

Protest Brazil Chile Colombia May June All Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

11 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Has Limited Naval Presence in Sudan - Envoy

5 minutes ago

German Climate Activists Request Federal Regulator ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.