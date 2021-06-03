UrduPoint.com
Brazilian Opposition Calls For New Protests Against Bolsonaro's Pandemic Response

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Brazilian Opposition Calls for New Protests Against Bolsonaro's Pandemic Response

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Brazil's opposition leftist parties, trade unions and youth associations on Wednesday called a new protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic for June 19.

Thousands of Brazilians, angered by the catastrophic response to the health crisis, took to the streets of Brasilia and other cities on May 29 to demand that the right-wing president resign.

Protest organizers estimated the nationwide turnout at 500,000 and promised to bring out millions in a demonstration that they called "Out with Bolsonaro."

Brazil has the world's third largest number of coronavirus cases and nearly half a million virus-related deaths, second only to the United States. Bolsonaro has been accused of acting slowly to stem the spread of the virus, which he once wrote off as a "little flu."

